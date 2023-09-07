Man charged with murder after death in Rochester
A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Kent.
A 71-year-old man was found dead by police officers at a property in Mercury Close, Rochester, on Tuesday.
His next of kin has been informed, Kent Police said.
Simon Brown, of King George Road, Chatham, was arrested and charged with murder.
The 27-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
A 33-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of murder, police said.
