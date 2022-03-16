Bord Gáis Energy, in the Republic of Ireland, has announced it is to increase its rates for electricity and gas customers.

In a statement, the firm said the average electricity bill would go up by 27%, with the average gas bill rising by 39%.

It said it was ending its "winter price pledge" and the changes would take effect from 15 April.

Bord Gáis Energy highlighted "the persistence of high demand on gas worldwide, reduced supplies, low storage volumes, geo-political issues and late winter conditions".

The company is working with the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) and establishing an energy support fund to help customers who "experience difficulties in managing their bills".

The chairwoman for the Commission for Regulation of Utilities told RTÉ the price increases reflected the underlying volatility of wholesale prices in the market.

Aoife MacEvilly said protections were in place for customers and people should register as a vulnerable customer if they need to.

She also urged people to contact electricity and gas providers to see if they could get a better deal on bills as well as examining where they could make savings.