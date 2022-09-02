Trentbarton needs to recruit 130 more drivers

The figures, for the two weeks from 3 August, were collected by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

They revealed more than 200 individual timed services were cancelled on the 6 August.

A company spokesperson said: “The national shortage of bus drivers has been caused by a variety of factors, including Covid retirements and absences, migration of bus drivers to logistics jobs, and strikes and delays at the driver licensing authority.

"Our driving team currently has 130 vacancies – 17% short of what we would need to run a full timetable.

"That shows how well our drivers are doing to only lose three per cent of timetabled services.

“Our thanks go to our customers for their understanding and patience whilst we tackle the problem.”