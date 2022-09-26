O﻿ne of Scotland's oldest fortifications has been opened to the public following almost 30 years of restoration work.

C﻿astle Roy, near Nethy Bridge, was built by Clan Comyn in the 12th Century.

I﻿ts position on top of a glacial mound - a small hill formed during the last ice age - gave it commanding views over Strathspey and the Cairngorms mountains.

O﻿wnership of the stronghold changed hands over the centuries, with its occupiers including members of Clan Grant.

Castle Roy Trust secured funding from various organisations, including Historic Environment Scotland, Cairngorms Trust and Cairngorms National Park Authority, for the restoration work.

T﻿he trust has given the public free access to the site and offered it for hire as a venue.