Police write to suspected late-night road racers
At a glance
Police are writing to 35 islanders suspected of organising late-night car racing events
Chief Officer says it had been monitoring racing hot spots for the past month
It has also consulted behavioural scientists to see how they can stop people from speeding
- Published
Police are sending letters to 35 people who they suspect of being involved with organised late night car racing on Jersey roads.
Chief Officer Robin Smith said in a scrutiny meeting that the force had been monitoring hotspots for the past month and recognised some regular offenders.
He said the courts could take their cars away if they were found guilty of any offences.
Mr Smith hoped police action could stop them from racing and putting lives at risk.
He said: "This is organised, this is very well organised, we know that, since the commencement of the operation we have identified 35 vehicles.
"Each of these will now receive a letter where we say we know who you are and we advise them to stop."
The force also confirmed it was consulting behavioural scientists to ask how they could stop people from speeding.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.