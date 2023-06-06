A speed restriction on a major road bridge will continue for at least another two weeks due to the "complexity" of the repairs.

Emergency services were called to the A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk at 11:20 BST on 9 May after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The lorry crossed the central reservation from westbound to eastbound, forcing the road to be closed in both directions on the river crossing south of Ipswich.

National Highways initially said the 40mph speed limit would be in place for two weeks after the crash, but would now be lifted once repairs were completed later this month.