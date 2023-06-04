Residents are "surprised and appalled” by a High Court decision allowing 85 new houses to be built, it is claimed.

The bid by Gladman Developments to construct an estate in the village of Blean, near Canterbury, has been “a huge issue” hanging over residents for six years.

The court ruled the developer could use the farmland behind the Royal Oak pub on Blean Common.

One councillor said he hoped the developer would work with the local community to try to make things "as easy as possible".