Residents 'appalled' at housing development plans
- Published
Residents are "surprised and appalled” by a High Court decision allowing 85 new houses to be built, it is claimed.
The bid by Gladman Developments to construct an estate in the village of Blean, near Canterbury, has been “a huge issue” hanging over residents for six years.
The court ruled the developer could use the farmland behind the Royal Oak pub on Blean Common.
One councillor said he hoped the developer would work with the local community to try to make things "as easy as possible".
Phil Hutt, parish council chairman and Blean resident for 22 years, said the council has “fought (the development) every step of the way” and residents were “surprised and appalled at what’s been allowed”.
“Even though the decision has been made we’re not going to leave it at that, we’re going to make sure that it’s as least detrimental as possible to the village,” he added.
Mr Hutt cited issues such as traffic and drainage facing the development.
The Planning Inspectorate recommended the development be allowed.
But Canterbury City Council challenged the inspectorate in court. The court ordered the inquiry be started afresh, which happened at Canterbury's Guildhall in February and March this year.
In April, the city council said planning permission was granted, leaving residents stunned.
Speaking after the decision, Blean’s representative on Canterbury City Council, Alex Ricketts, said he hoped the developer would work with the local community to try to make things "as easy as possible".
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.