A new play that aims to tackle "lad culture" is set to go on a tour of schools in Gloucestershire.

Calling it Out is aimed at children aged 13 and above and will explore topics such as sexist jokes, catcalling and toxic masculinity.

It has been created by Loudmouth Education and Training, a theatre company that specialises in relationships and safeguarding issues.

Fifty performances across 48 schools have been funded by Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Chris Nelson.

Mr Nelson said while it is not an easy thing to change, he hoped the performances would open up discussions about, and influence people's behaviour around, misogyny.