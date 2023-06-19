Flag-raising marks start of Armed Forces Week
A flag-raising ceremony has taken place on a beach in Cornwall to mark the start of Armed Forces Week and the county's role in this year's event.
The ceremony at Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth on Monday included a jet flypast, and also featured members of the Little Troopers charity.
The charity supports children who have both parents in the armed forces and/or serving abroad.
This year Falmouth is providing the stage for the UK-wide event.
Air Cdre Polly Perkins, of the Royal Air Force, said she was "absolutely delighted" that Cornwall would be hosting the national event on Saturday after a nine-month planning operation involving Cornwall Council.
She said the council's success in winning the bid "showcased how many people in Cornwall are associated with the armed forces"
Of the flag-raising, she said: "It's been a wonderful Cornish atmosphere and we're all really looking forward to putting that flavour into the national event."
A number of towns and cities are also hosting events ahead of Armed Forces Day, which takes place on 24 June, external.
