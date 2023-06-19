A flag-raising ceremony has taken place on a beach in Cornwall to mark the start of Armed Forces Week and the county's role in this year's event.

The ceremony at Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth on Monday included a jet flypast, and also featured members of the Little Troopers charity.

The charity supports children who have both parents in the armed forces and/or serving abroad.

This year Falmouth is providing the stage for the UK-wide event.