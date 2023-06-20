Exeter University has been given the go-ahead to build a new housing development for more than 2,000 students.

The planning application had sparked angry protests from residents who said the building would overlook their homes.

The 12-strong Exeter City Council planning committee was tied at six votes for and six against until Labour councillor Paul Knott used his casting vote to approve the application from the university and developers UPP.

University registrar Mike Shore-Nye said the building, which would provide "significant value and economic benefits", complied with requirements.