Police federation hits out at parking charge plan
Plans to introducing charges at an area used as a car park in the Isle of Man capital have been criticised by the police federation.
Douglas Council has installed a parking payment machine in Noble's Park opposite Police Headquarters.
The charges are expected to be £1 for up to 24 hours.
The Isle of Man Police Federation said the move was a "bit of a kick in the teeth" for officers on low incomes who were already struggling.
Chairman Richard Hewitt told Manx Radio, external he did not support anyone working in the emergency services being charged for parking.
The charges, which are not expected to be introduced until after the TT, would not affect the free parking directly outside the building.
"Pay isn't great across public service at the minute, and I just think that it is unnecessary when you consider what the potential income would be in the big scheme of things," Mr Hewitt said.
The car parking at police headquarters was "inadequate" and introducing charges could hit members of the public visiting the building as well as officers working there, he added.
The idea of charging for parking in the area was first mooted before the coronavirus pandemic and formal plans for its introduction were submitted in May 2021.
Parking by motorhomes in other parts of Noble's Park are already subject to charges with other areas governed by disc zone time restrictions.
A council spokesman said the local authority had begun discussions with the Isle of Man Constabulary over the charges "some time ago" and had "made an offer for them to purchase parking permits for staff".
"There have been further conversations over the last few days and we are awaiting their response," he added.
Parking on the site is not available during motor racing periods, including the TT and Manx Grand Prix.
