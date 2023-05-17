Two women to share Worcester City Council leadership for the first time

Two women will share the leadership of Worcester City Council for the first time.

Labour councillor Lynn Denham and Green councillor Marjory Bisset were voted in as joint leaders after a change in the balance of the council following local elections on 4 May.

Ms Denham had earlier proposed changing the constitution to hand the leadership of the city council back to Labour as the biggest political party.

But the move was rejected at the vote and the Green party, the second biggest on the council, proposed the joint leadership which was accepted.