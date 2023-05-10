A newly-elected councillor in Leicestershire has hit out at people who failed to vote in last week's elections.

Hinckley and Bosworth Borough councillor Brian Sutton was the winning candidate in Twycross and Witherley with Sheepy, picking up 639 votes.

In a letter to the Leicester Mercury newspaper, the Conservative politician thanked those who voted but criticised those who did not make it to the ballot box.

He said those people should not expect elected members to be "at their beck and call".