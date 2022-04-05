Guernsey language leader vows to promote 'proud heritage'

The Guernsey Language Commission has appointed its first chairman.

Former Bailiff Sir Richard Collas will head the office which has been created to "sustain, develop and promote" the use of the ancient language Guernesiais.

Sir Richard said there was a "wonderful opportunity to promote and raise awareness of our language which is such an important part of our unique island culture".

He added: "We have a heritage of which we can be proud and we owe it to our forefathers and to future generations to preserve and promote it."