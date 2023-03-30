The cause of a house fire in which a man died is being investigated.

The 76-year-old died in hospital after being rescued from the fire on Raleigh Close, South Shields, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has started a joint investigation with Northumbria Police. It is not being treated as suspicious.

“Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the man’s family at what must be an incredibly difficult time," Ken Corbett, of TWFRS said.