BBC News

In pictures: Storm Barra high winds and snow

Published

Storm Barra brought gale-force winds and snow to parts of Scotland on Tuesday.

Image source, livvy/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

Big waves at Port Ellen on Islay during the storm

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,

Leadhills in South Lanarkshire was among the places in Scotland to see some heavy snowfall

Image source, Sheila/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

A snowy scene in Skirling in the Scottish Borders

Image source, delbert/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

Rough seas at Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,

Storm Barra was the second of this season's storms to hit Scotland coming about a week after Storm Arwen caused widespread damage

Image source, stuart666/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

Snow falls at Drumgask in the Highlands

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,

A chilly dog walk in Leadhills

Image source, Wellies Full of Water/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

A calmer scene in Dundee with e-bikes reflected on a damp street