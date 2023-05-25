The man who introduced Tina Turner to her second husband has shared his memories of their blossoming romance, following the singer's death on Wednesday.

John Briley, from Lewes, East Sussex, was touring with Turner in the mid-1980s when he introduced the pop star to his friend and EMI colleague Erwin Bach in Germany.

"You could immediately see the spark between the two of them," Mr Briley, who is originally from Woodthorpe, Nottinghamshire, told BBC Radio Sussex.

Tina Turner and her manager Roger Davies later met Mr Bach and Mr Briley in Los Angeles.