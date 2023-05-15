Ms Edwards adopted Fred and his brother Gino from an animal shelter in September 2021 before he "just disappeared" last summer.

She registered him missing but heard nothing more about what had happened to him.

"And then out of the blue last week I get an email saying we’ve had a request – somebody wants a transfer of ownership," Ms Edwards said.

"Can you imagine the range of emotions from, ‘Fred! He’s alive, he’s OK’ to ‘transfer of ownership? What’s this all about?’"

When she contacted the microchipping company, Identibase, she was told it could not share any information that would help her find her cat.

It offered to pass on her contact details instead but "the prospective new owners didn’t get in touch at all," she said.

She has since been told the people trying to claim ownership of Fred no longer have him but is still in the dark as to where he is.