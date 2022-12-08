One-hundred staff now support the emotional wellbeing of pupils in primary and secondary schools in Jersey.

The emotional literacy support assistants (ELSAs) provide individual and group sessions for students.

They help with emotional literacy, mental health, social skills, and emotional wellbeing.

This could include students with special educational needs or disabilities, or students who are experiencing bereavement or other challenges.

Last week they held their annual meeting at Highlands College.

Tess Gilani, principal educational psychologist and service manager for the psychology and wellbeing team, said: “Emotional literacy support assistants provide a vital service in schools.

"Emotional literacy is the cornerstone of developing emotional resilience and wellbeing and when this is in place students can participate fully in all aspects of school life."

Deputy Inna Gardiner, Minister for Children and Education, said: “For some children and young people, speaking with an ELSA gives them the tools and skills they need to thrive.

"For other children, speaking with an ELSA might be the first step in getting more support, including from a school-based counsellor or Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

“Either way, ELSAs are a vital part of the whole network of mental health support available for children and young people."

ELSAs have worked in schools for the last eight years.