Irish broadcaster RTÉ has said it would be willing to publish details of new Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty's salary if he agrees.

The interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch made the comments during an Oireachtas (Irish parliament) committee earlier on Wednesday.

There have been calls for Mr Kielty's salary to be published amidst controversy over undisclosed payments to former host Ryan Tubridy.

Mr Tubridy received €345,000 (£296,000) more than what the broadcaster had declared in its earnings report between 2017 and 2022.

The committee heard details of Mr Kielty's salary could be made public by Friday pending agreement on all sides.

Earlier, the broadcaster's chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh said it had fallen short of the standards expected of it.

Speaking before the media scrutiny committee, Ms Ní Raghallaigh apologised for the "egregious breach of trust with the public".

"The public, RTÉ staff, and public representatives are angry and hurt," she told the committee.

"We know that our bond of trust with the public is tarnished.

"We know that trust is precious, and that once lost, trust is difficult to regain."