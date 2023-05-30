A man in his 80s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Tiverton, Devon.

Emergency services were called to Post Hill Road at about 14:15 BST on Friday.

Police, ambulance and the fire service attended, along with the Devon Air Ambulance.

The man was confirmed deceased at the scene and his next of kin have been told.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for investigations.

Devon and Cornwall Police thanked "members of the public who assisted at the scene" and appealed for any witnesses who they have not yet spoken to to come forward, particularly those with video footage.