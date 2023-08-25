A purpose-built play centre and respite facility for children and adults with complex needs and disabilities has officially opened in the Highlands.

The £4.1m Haven Centre in Inverness has three two-bedroom respite flats for people up to the age of 30, and an indoor specialist children's play centre.

It also has a community café, meeting spaces and an outdoor garden.

The project, led by the Elsie Normington Foundation, to raise the funds needed and build the centre was started 10 years ago.