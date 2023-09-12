She spoke with inmates being trained in hospitality, complimenting them on the “delicious” looking food and met families working with The Forward Trust.

Mark Ash, an ex-inmate of HMP High Down who has recovered from his addiction and works with The Forward Trust, said: “When someone like Kate puts herself on that platform people are going to listen because she’s the Princess of Wales.

“It’s honourable of her to want to step in.”

The prison’s governor Emily Martin said of the princess: “She’s very natural and clearly genuinely interested which I think is really important.”

The forefinger and middle finger of Catherine’s right hand were taped together during the visit.

She said it was her own fault as she had been “jumping around on the trampoline” and said the strapping was to keep her fingers safe.