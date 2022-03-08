A housing developer has been served with an enforcement notice after it failed to stick to planning conditions at a Sheffield site.

Avant Homes is building 74 houses on Owlthorpe Fields at Crystal Peaks after winning an appeal against Sheffield City Council.

Following complaints from nearby residents about roads and pavements being blocked and dirtied, the council issued a notice requiring the homebuilder to create car parking and a wheel wash for vehicles.

A spokesperson for the firm said all works were being carried out in "strict accordance with planning conditions".

Residents complained to the council about parking issues and building work happening outside permitted hours.

They said a wheel cleaning facility was never installed, causing a constant stream of mud on roads.

Following the notice being served, Avant has 28 days to comply, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.