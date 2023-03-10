Ashling Murphy murder accused trial set for June
- Published
A man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy is due to stand trial in June.
The 23-year-old teacher was attacked while exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, on 12 January 2022.
Jozef Puska, 31, with an address listed as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with her murder.
Mr Puska is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on 6 June this year in a case expected to last up to four weeks, RTÉ reports., external
On Friday at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the trial date would remain in place and adjourned the case to 31 March for an update on case progression.
Ms Murphy, a talented traditional musician and recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her death.