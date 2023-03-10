A man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy is due to stand trial in June.

The 23-year-old teacher was attacked while exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, on 12 January 2022.

Jozef Puska, 31, with an address listed as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with her murder.

Mr Puska is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on 6 June this year in a case expected to last up to four weeks, RTÉ reports., external