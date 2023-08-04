Islanders lose more than £300,000 to online scam
At a glance
Online scam using fake Martin Lewis ads costs islanders over £300,000 in two weeks
Scammers contact victims through Facebook and other social media platforms, and persuade them to invest in cryptocurrency
Police warn the public to be vigilant and do their research before making any online transactions, and to report any suspicious activity to them
A fraudulent online scheme has cost islanders more than £300,000 in the past two weeks, says Jersey Police.
The scam involves fake adverts featuring Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com.
Mr Lewis has repeatedly stated that he never endorses any products online and that any ad using his name and image is a scam., external
The ads, which appear on Facebook and other social media platforms, lure people into investing in cryptocurrency and other types of investments, promising high returns and low risks.
However, once the victims click on the link, they are contacted by someone claiming to be a foreign exchange broker, who persuades them to make an initial deposit on a fake online trading platform.
The scammers then continue to ask for more money, while creating fake reviews to boost their reputation.
The police have advised the public to be vigilant and do their research before making any online transactions.
They have also urged anyone who believes they have been scammed to report it to them as soon as possible.
