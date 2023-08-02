Family tribute to 20-year-old after fatal crash

Police have named a man who died in a crash on the North Devon Link Road on 26 July.

Josh Terry Pitt, 20, from the Bristol area, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A361 at Loxbeare, near Tiverton.

Mr Pitt's family said Josh, who was a motocross rider, "enjoyed every second life gave him with the greatest of enthusiasm".

They said he had "the cheesiest of grins and and a humour to match".