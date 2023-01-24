Multi-vehicle crash closes A-road
A main A-road was closed for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash.
The westbound A47, at Brundall near Norwich, was shut at about 06:30 GMT. It reopened at about 09:50.
Norfolk Police asked people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
National Highways said the road was closed between the A1064 for Acle and the A1042 for Norwich.
#A47 Brundall @BroadlandPolice on scene at a multiple vehicle RTC. The road is closed Kings Lynn bound. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads #CCR— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 24, 2023
