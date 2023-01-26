A hospital has opened a new unit with the aim of reducing ambulance handover times.

The permanent 10-bed facility will accommodate patients who have been seen at Leicester Royal Infirmary's (LRI) emergency department and are awaiting transfer to either a ward or another hospital.

Last month, a critical incident was declared because there were not enough beds in the city's emergency departments. It was stood down on 1 January.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said the "pre-transfer unit" would be in addition to a bus and tent at the site, set up in response to "escalating pressure".