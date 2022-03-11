Pixie Lott among Youth Beatz headline acts
At a glance
The Youth Beatz festival is returning after being unable to be held for two years due to Covid
Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre and John Newman are among the headline acts for the free event
The festival will be held over two days at Park Farm in Dumfries in June
- Published
Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre and John Newman have been announced among the headline acts for the free Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries.
The event has not been held for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.
It is now set to return to Park Farm in Dumfries on 25 and 26 June.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was looking forward to the return of Scotland's largest free music festival.
Ella Eyre said she was "so excited" to be performing on the Saturday.
"I've never been before and I've heard it's wild so I'm looking forward to it," she said.
She will be joined on the day by Pixie Lott and Nathan Evans.
The Sunday line-up is being headlined by John Newman.
"I can't wait to come and perform in Dumfries," he said. "The atmosphere in Scotland is just amazing."
Other acts performing that day include Jonas Blue and the Vengaboys.
Organisers said they hoped to ensure the returning festival was the best ever.
Finlay Smail, a volunteer from the Oasis Events Team, said: "We are delighted that Youth Beatz is back for 2022 and can't wait to get stuck in all over again."
The event is free once again this year but tickets for entry must be ordered online.