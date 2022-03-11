Pixie Lott among Youth Beatz headline acts

Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre and John Newman have been announced among the headline acts for the free Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries.

The event has not been held for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

It is now set to return to Park Farm in Dumfries on 25 and 26 June.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was looking forward to the return of Scotland's largest free music festival.

Ella Eyre said she was "so excited" to be performing on the Saturday.

"I've never been before and I've heard it's wild so I'm looking forward to it," she said.