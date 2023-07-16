Earlier this week, Wales' education minister said Plaid Cymru had refused to release money for holiday meals from the budget set aside for the cooperation agreement between Plaid and Labour.

Asked if a U-turn would be possible if Plaid changed its stance, Mr Drakeford said the money set aside for the cooperation deal is "ringfenced" and "even if money was miraculously to appear at this stage, it wouldn't be able to do things in this school holidays".

"You have to pay staff, you have to open kitchens, you have to have food ordered in advance," he said.

"It couldn't be done for this holiday."

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said the money set aside for the cooperation agreement was "a very small, tiny proportion of total government spending".

And he called on the government to reverse its decision "even at this eleventh hour".

"Welsh government has to be looking at what its priorities are in terms of looking after the poorest children," he said.

"Nothing is more of a priority, and whilst it is late in the day, this is of such importance that government has to be looking in all corners of its budget to see what can be done."