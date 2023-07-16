More "difficult decisions" face the Welsh government over the next year, First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned.

The Welsh government has faced criticism following its decision to scrap free school meals during the school holidays.

He said that even if the money to fund the scheme was "miraculously to appear at this stage," it would be too late to make the necessary arrangements in time for the next school break.

In April 2020, Wales became the first part of the UK to offer free school meals for children from lower-income households during the holiday.