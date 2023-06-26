An 86-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a reversing van as she walked down the street, police have said.

The woman was struck by a van backing out of a driveway in Lowland Avenue, Leicester Forest East, near Leicester, just before 17:45 BST on Friday.

Leicestershire Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage.

