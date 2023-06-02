Totem poles missing from community meadow
At a glance
Eight totem poles installed in a community meadow in Devon have gone missing
Locals said the poles have been removed from the concrete they were installed in
The poles were designed by the community as part of Marldon Mosaic Group
- Published
Eight totem poles designed by a community group have gone missing from a Devon village.
The poles ranged in height from 4ft (1.2m) to 7ft (2.1m). Organisers said they were removed from the concrete they were set in at the Jubilee Meadow in Marldon.
Julie Hore, member of Marldon Mosaic Group and Wild About Marldon, said she “could not believe it” when she found out they had disappeared.
“They have no monetary value, whoever has done it has planned it, each one takes two to three people to lift them up as they’re so heavy,” she said.
Ms Hore said the poles were designed by the community as part of Marldon Mosaic Group and to act as colourful installations when the meadow's wildflowers were not showing.
“They were concreted in, they’ve just gone without a trace. We have looked around and nothing.”
Ms Hore said villagers believed the poles were taken on Friday night.
She said they had been in place for about six months.
“We just feel hurt and upset and angry," Ms Hore added.
“We would like them back, what would you do with them? They’re so unique, why would someone steal them?”
The missing poles have been reported to the police.
The BBC has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for comment.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.