Missing deaf pet skunk found after garden escape
A deaf pet skunk that escaped from a garden has been found.
Sky went missing from her home in Purewell, Christchurch, Dorset, on Friday night.
Owner Sharon Tyler said the seven-year-old pet was spotted relaxing under a car close to her home during a search with friends and neighbours late at night on Tuesday.
The brown and white skunk was reunited with Ms Tyler after some coaxing with a piece of chicken.
Ms Tyler said Sky was "as grumpy as normal", very dirty and had a couple of split nails but was "safe and sound... I am so happy".
"It looks like she has been having an adventure," she added.
After a treat of a chicken wing and some cottage cheese, she is "now back on her diet".
Ms Tyler had appealed on social media to help find Sky, who being nocturnal, would likely be curled up asleep during the day and searching for food at night.
Described as "fully loaded", because she can spray, people were urged not to get too close in case she released the pungent liquid.
Sky is now resting at home and hopefully not planning any more last-minute holidays.
According to the British Pest Control Association, it is legal to keep skunks as pets in the UK, however, it is illegal to have the scent glands removed.
Skunks spray to deter predators. The pungent liquid causes no real damage, external but the rotten egg smell can linger for many days.
