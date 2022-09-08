S﻿cientists have produced a series of images of Europe's largest blanket bog peatlands - and a wildfire that burned across parts of it for six days.

The Flow Country, an area of lochs, hills and treeless peatbogs, stretches across almost half a million acres of Caithness and northern Sutherland.

I﻿n May 2019, about 22 sq miles (5,700 hectares) were affected by a wildfire between Melvich and Strathy.

An estimated 700,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases were released into the atmosphere during the incident, according to a WWF Scotland study.

Firefighters from Sutherland and Caithness, estate workers and RSPB staff fought the flames. Helicopters also water bombed the fire.

E﻿uropean Space Agency (ESA) scientists processed data gathered by Copernicus Sentinel satellites to create the series of images.

T﻿hey include an image taken on a "rare cloudless day" in 2018 showing the vast extent of the Flow Country, and others of the fire and the damage it caused.

T﻿he images were shown earlier this week at the UK National Earth Observation Conference in Leicester.