In pictures: Inside Scotland's unseen weapons ranges

A new photography exhibition reveals the "unseen areas" of huge Ministry of Defence weapons ranges in Scotland.

Visual artist Alex Boyd has spent several years documenting parts of the Cape Wrath range in Sutherland, Tain Air Weapons Range in Easter Ross and tank and infantry training areas near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway.

Some of the photography was done while working alongside archaeologists, ecologists and conservationists. Many of the areas are only ever seen by military personnel and not accessible to the general public.

Boyd's exhibition Tir an Airm - Land of the Military - will run at the Stills centre for photography in Edinburgh from 13 September to 30 November.

The show will also feature work by artist Mhairi Killin, who has explored drone warfare testing in the Western Isles.