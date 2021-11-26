Cold and damp charity sleep out at Eden Project
At a glance
The Eden Project has hosted the annual Sleep Out for the last seven years raising thousands of pounds for charities
Dozens of people spent the night sleeping outside at the Eden Project for homeless charities.
Seventy-five people took part in what organisers said was a "cold and damp night".
The event was not able to take place at Eden in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, but people instead slept in their gardens or on their lounge floors.
Author Raynor Winn took part after being homeless herself.
She said: "It’s the last thing we would have thought would happen to us and that’s what’s so important about this, this evening that we are sharing, that’s why these charities are so, so important."
The Eden Project has hosted the annual Sleep Out for the last seven years raising thousands of pounds for homelessness charities St Petrocs and the Amber Foundation. Bosses at the attraction said the event could go ahead for participants with proof of vaccination and/or a negative PCR or lateral flow test.