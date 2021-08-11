A six-year-old girl who went missing was found asleep in a field near her home by a police helicopter.

The disappearance of the girl in north Devon sparked a large search also involving police dog handlers.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers were called out at about 21:30 BST on Saturday after the child was reported missing in the Umberleigh area.

The National Police Air Service's (NPAS) South West helicopter said it was dispatched to assist in the search and found her at about 22:40.

The NPAS released video of her discovery on social media after it helped bring a happy resolution to her "terrified parents".

It said she was "located in the pitch dark by our helicopter crew using their infrared camera system".

It added: "She was found asleep in a field, over a half-a-mile [0.8km] away from her home."