Part of man's ear bitten off in nightclub
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man had part of his ear bitten off in a nightclub in Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to Club Lexis, in Clumber Street, Mansfield, during the early hours of 25 September.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The suspect was later released on bail, on the condition he does not enter any licensed premises in Mansfield town centre, the force added.
PC Hannah Lees said: "This was a violent incident which would have been witnessed by members of the public.
"We are thoroughly investigating what happened and due to the quick work from officers were able to arrest a suspect at the scene."
She urged anyone with any information to contact police.