An inmate who was attacked at Mountjoy Prison in County Dublin last Friday has died.

The man, who was in his 30s, sustained serious injuries in the assault on 29 July and had been receiving treatment at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said the death would now be investigated by the Inspector of Prisons.

Gardaí (Irish police) are also continuing to investigate the incident.