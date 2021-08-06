Pop star Billie Eilish has earned her second UK number one album, after Happier Than Ever went straight to the top of the charts.

The star's second studio album scored 39,000 chart sales to claim this week’s top spot.

That's slightly down on the 48,000 sales her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? achieved in its first week on sale in 2019.

Eilish, 19, is the now first international female artist to reach number one with her first two albums, since Lana Del Rey with Born To Die and Ultraviolence in 2012 and 2014.

Celebrating the news, the star told the Official Charts website: “Thank you so so much to my fans in the UK.

"It means so much to me that you guys love this album like I do. I miss you guys so much and can’t wait to come back to the UK soon!!"

The album received overwhelmingly positive reviews on its release last week, with The Guardian calling it "uniformly great" and the Los Angeles Times noting that the "dreamy-jazzy" style perfectly "suits her singing, which has never sounded better".

It has also spawned three new entries in the singles chart, with the title track going straight to number six.