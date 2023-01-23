Guernsey's Development & Planning Authority (DPA) has begun its review into the island development plan (IDP).

The plan sets out the location and type of building projects allowed, focusing on land used for housing and commercial properties.

The DPA said its focus would be on amending policies to meet government priorities and on housing land supply, delivery and employment.

DPA president Victoria Oliver said the plan needed to support government priorities.

She said: "The IDP provides an over-arching policy framework for how we use our island space, and is a foundational document, not only for the DPA, but for other committees, for developers and for the wider parishioners.

"It is key to the delivery of governments priorities."

The DPA said the plan would provide information as to how the environment would be "conserved and enhanced", and an opportunity for public engagement would take place in 2024.

"When we conclude this review and the States have agreed any changes and updates, the IDP will be fit for purpose to deliver the States' priorities and our island's needs," she said.

The DPA said the review is expected to conclude by 2025.