A holiday park which was bought by Cornwall Council as emergency accommodation for homeless families affected by the housing crisis is still empty 20 months later.

The council purchased Sandbank Holidays, near Hayle, in January 2022 as part of a £15m property package to provide temporary housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

There was dismay in May last year when it was revealed the site at Upton Towans, which includes 16 apartments and three bungalows, was still empty.

The council said works at the property had taken longer than expected due to work including asbestos removal and the property would be finished in the "coming weeks".