Woman charged over death of newborn baby
A woman has been charged over the death of a two-week-old baby.
Charlie Hedges, 29, of Albert Road, Chatham, was arrested on Tuesday.
On Wednesday she appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
Ms Hedges has been remanded in custody and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 9 August.
