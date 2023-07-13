Woman charged over death of newborn baby

Albert Road, ChathamGoogle

Charlie Hedges, of Albert Road, Chatham, appeared in court on Wednesday

A woman has been charged over the death of a two-week-old baby.

Charlie Hedges, 29, of Albert Road, Chatham, was arrested on Tuesday.

On Wednesday she appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

Ms Hedges has been remanded in custody and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 9 August.

