A man has been arrested for a second time in relation to an alleged assault in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, who is in his 30s, was arrested in the county on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into an alleged assault in the Slieve League/Killybegs area in June.

A body was recovered from the water at Slieve League on 3 July.

Police believe the assault took place in the area between 24 and 25 June.