Man re-arrested over Donegal cliffs alleged assault
At a glance
The man was arrested in Donegal on Thursday
He had been arrested and released, along with a woman, on 27 June
Irish police believe an assault took place between 24 and 25 June
A body was recovered from the water off Slieve League on 3 July
A man has been arrested for a second time in relation to an alleged assault in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, who is in his 30s, was arrested in the county on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into an alleged assault in the Slieve League/Killybegs area in June.
A body was recovered from the water at Slieve League on 3 July.
Police believe the assault took place in the area between 24 and 25 June.
The man had previously been arrested, along with a woman in her 20s, in connection to the alleged incident, on 27 June.
He was arrested for the second time on Thursday morning and is being held at a police station in Donegal.
Gardaí said their investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.
Initially the cliffs at Slieve League had been cordoned off on 26 June to allow officers to carry out searches in connection with the allegation.
The arrest on Thursday is the latest development in the gardaí’s investigation to be made public since the discovery of the body on 3 July.
Following a post-mortem examination, they said they would not be releasing the results for "operational reasons".
Last week, the UK’s National Crime Agency said it was working with gardaí “to ascertain” if the body is that of Robert Wilkin.
Mr Wilkin, from Northern Ireland, was arrested in August 2021 after £5.7m of cocaine and heroin was discovered in his lorry at the Coquelles Channel Tunnel terminal.
He had been charged, bailed and due to stand trial in October.