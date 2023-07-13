The man had previously been arrested, along with a woman in her 20s, in connection to the alleged incident, on 27 June.

Both were later released.

He was arrested for the second time on Thursday morning and is being held at a police station in Donegal.

Gardaí said their investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.

Initially the cliffs at Slieve League had been cordoned off on 26 June to allow officers to carry out searches in connection with the allegation.

The arrest on Thursday is the latest development in the gardaí’s investigation to be made public since the discovery of the body on 3 July.

Following a post-mortem examination, they said they would not be releasing the results for "operational reasons".

Last week, the UK’s National Crime Agency said it was working with gardaí “to ascertain” if the body is that of Robert Wilkin.

Mr Wilkin, from Northern Ireland, was arrested in August 2021 after £5.7m of cocaine and heroin was discovered in his lorry at the Coquelles Channel Tunnel terminal.

He had been charged, bailed and due to stand trial in October.