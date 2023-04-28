A Calderdale incline which challenged riders in the 2014 Tour de France has been renamed in memory of a young teacher who died from a rare form of cancer.

The Cragg Vale incline, which is England's longest continuous gradient, has been renamed the Oliver Collinge Climb.

Mr Collinge, who died aged 28 in 2016, lived in Cragg Vale all his life, and played for both Booth Cricket and Heath Rugby clubs.

A new sign has gone on display bearing the new name, just in time for the yearly Cragg Challenge on Sunday 30 April.