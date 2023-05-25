More young people are attending Hay Festival due to the influence of TikTok, the site's book shop manager has said.

Gareth Howell-Jones said sales at the shop - Europe’s busiest during the festival - were increasingly driven by "BookTok", a sub-community of the app.

The literature festival begins on Thursday and will attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Hay-on-Wye, Powys.

It comes as organisers said they must broaden its appeal to those who may not have considered a literature festival before.