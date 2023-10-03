A man has been charged and a boy arrested after several display mobile phones were ripped from a wall and stolen from a shop in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to Bridge Place, Worksop, at about 10:45 BST on Sunday following reports a phone shop had been targeted by thieves.

Police said a display case containing mobile phones and a smartwatch was pulled from the wall and a staff member, who tried to stop the suspects was also assaulted.

A 19-year-old man was charged with theft and assault, while a 14-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of the same offences and subsequently released on conditional bail.